China Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Drops 74 Percent But Still Holds Top Spot

Animated phenomenon 'Ne Zha' overtook 'The Wandering Earth' to become the second-biggest film ever in China having taken an incredible $664.5 million.

Fast & Furious Presents — Hobbs & Shaw experienced engine trouble in its second week of release in China but remained in pole position at the box office after snatching another $26.3 million.

Universal's action spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise, fronted by beefy duo Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, dropped 74 percent in its second frame and has now collected a solid, if unspectacular, cume of $164.9 million in China, according to analyst Artisan Gateway.

Currently, Hobbs & Shaw is running off the pace of the previous two Fast & Furious releases in China and on current estimates won't get anywhere near the $391 million Furious 7 made in 2015 and or the $392 million that The Fate of the Furious took in 2017.

Globally, the David Leitch-directed film has made $684.2 million and should cross the $700 million barrier in the next few days but China is the last major market of release for the tentpole. For comparison, Furious 7 finished at $1.5 billion worldwide and Fast 8 at $1.24 billion.

In second place this week was animated phenomenon Ne Zha, which took another $16 million to give it a huge $664.5 million cume after 5 weeks on release in China. The stellar box office returns were enough to take Ne Zha above February's sci-fi monster hit The Wandering Earth and become the second biggest film ever at the Chinese box office.

Ne Zha, which has almost singlehandedly turned around the finances of studio Beijing Enlight Media, is the debut film from Yang Yu, a 38-year-old college dropout who became a self-taught animator. The Hollywood Reporter took a deep dive into why the film has become such a colossal hit in China which you can read here.

Bona Film Group's firefighter hero saga The Bravest remained in third place this week, earning $4.4 million in its fourth frame to give it a cume of $231.3 million.

Two new entries rounded out the top five, with Jacky Gan's slick crime thriller Vortex making $4.3 million to secure fourth spot. The Tony Leung Ka Fai-led drama Midnight Diner took $2.6 million for fifth place.