China Box Office: 'Infinity War' Marches Past $300M, 'A Quiet Place' Opens to $18M

The Marvel tentpole is now the fourth-biggest Hollywood release ever in China.

Marvel Disney's Avengers: Infinity War again dominated all challengers at the Chinese box office.

The mega-tentpole added $53.7 million in its second weekend, holding off some respectable competition from local romantic comedy How Long Will I Love U, which debuted to $36.7 million, and Paramount's horror hit A Quiet Place, which opened to $17.7 million.

After just 10 days on Middle Kingdom screens, Infinity War has earned approximately $302 million. That makes it Hollywood's biggest release of 2018 so far, well ahead of Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One at $220 million. It's also the fourth biggest total of all-time in China for an American film, behind only The Fate of the Furious ($392.8 million), Furious 7 ($390 million) and Transformers: Age of Extinction ($320 million).

Infinity War should have no trouble overtaking Age of Extinction on the all-time charts. The only threat could be local rom-com How Long Will I Love U, which surged throughout the weekend, from $7.8 million on Friday to $17.4 million on Sunday. Produced by Beijing Enlight, the film is another high-concept romantic comedy, starring Jiayin Lei and Tong Liya as two people living in the same apartment — but 20 years apart — whose timelines mysteriously merge, forcing them to work together to find their way back to their normal lives.

A Quiet Place's healthy $17.7 million opening came from just 8,731 theaters, according to figures from Paramount. However, word of mouth for John Krasinki's horror movie looks somewhat muted, with the film scoring 6.7/10 on reviews aggregator Douban and 7.2/10 from ticketing app Maoyan.

Other holdovers added less than $1 million each. Local rom-com Us and Them, which Netflix recently acquired, climbed to $211 million; Dwayne Johnson's Rampage edged to $154.4 million; Russian animation The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice totaled $11.3 million; and Bollywood blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sits at $11.6 million.

Next up: Disney's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens day-and-date with North America on Friday.