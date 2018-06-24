China Box Office: 'Jurassic World' Crosses $200M, 'Incredibles 2' Opens to Pixar-Best $21M

Revenue for both tentpoles was muted slightly by local broadcasts of the World Cup, which commands a huge following in China.

Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roared again in China, adding $32.4 million in its second weekend for a healthy total of $202.6 million. The J.A. Bayona-directed dinosaur tentpole also fended off some strong competition from Incredibles 2, which opened to $21.2 million, Pixar's best debut to date in China.

The returns for both tentpoles were probably muted slightly by local evening broadcasts of the World Cup, which commands a huge following in China.

Fallen Kingdom appears to have a solid chance of beating the $228.7 million earned by the first Jurassic World film in 2015 — a feat it won't match in North America, where the sequel just opened 34 percent behind its predecessor.

Local word of mouth for Incredibles 2 appears strong. The film has a 9/10 rating on ticket app Maoyan and 8.2/10 on reviews aggregator Douban — some of the highest scores for a Hollywood titles so far this year.

Chinese crime comedy Lobster Cop, produced by Wanda Pictures, opened in third place with $6.8 million. Holdover action comedy The Way of the Bug, meanwhile, added $3.6 million for a fourth-place finish. After 10 days, the China Film Group-co-produced picture has earned $24.6 million, according to EntGroup.

Hollywood's next major tentpole release will be Disney and Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, launching internationally on July 4. The film has yet to receive a China release date, however, and probably won't secure an outing prior to Beijing's annual summer blackout on foreign films, which typically descends on the market in early July.



