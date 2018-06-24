China Box Office: 'Jurassic World' Crosses $200M, 'Incredibles 2' Opens to Pixar-Best $21M

11:33 PM PDT 6/24/2018 by Patrick Brzeski

Courtesy of Universal Pictures
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Revenue for both tentpoles was muted slightly by local broadcasts of the World Cup, which commands a huge following in China.

Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roared again in China, adding $32.4 million in its second weekend for a healthy total of $202.6 million. The J.A. Bayona-directed dinosaur tentpole also fended off some strong competition from Incredibles 2, which opened to $21.2 million, Pixar's best debut to date in China.

The returns for both tentpoles were probably muted slightly by local evening broadcasts of the World Cup, which commands a huge following in China.

Fallen Kingdom appears to have a solid chance of beating the $228.7 million earned by the first Jurassic World film in 2015 — a feat it won't match in North America, where the sequel just opened 34 percent behind its predecessor.

Local word of mouth for Incredibles 2 appears strong. The film has a 9/10 rating on ticket app Maoyan and 8.2/10 on reviews aggregator Douban — some of the highest scores for a Hollywood titles so far this year.

Chinese crime comedy Lobster Cop, produced by Wanda Pictures, opened in third place with $6.8 million. Holdover action comedy The Way of the Bug, meanwhile, added $3.6 million for a fourth-place finish. After 10 days, the China Film Group-co-produced picture has earned $24.6 million, according to EntGroup.

Hollywood's next major tentpole release will be Disney and Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, launching internationally on July 4. The film has yet to receive a China release date, however, and probably won't secure an outing prior to Beijing's annual summer blackout on foreign films, which typically descends on the market in early July.


 

comments powered by Disqus