China Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Rampages to $112M Debut

Universal and Amblin have claimed Hollywood's fourth-biggest opening ever in China.

Universal and Amblin's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened with a roar at the Chinese box office over the weekend, earning $111.9 million.

It was Universal’s second-biggest debut ever in the market, behind only The Fate Of The Furious. The opening was also considerably better than the $99.2 million the first Jurassic World film earned in its first full week in Chinese cinemas in 2015 (openings were tallied by the week rather than weekend back then).

The dino tentpole also pulled in $10 million from 520 IMAX screens. Altogether it claimed over 75 percent of the weekend's total ticket revenue in China.

Only three Hollywood films have opened to more there: Fate Of The Furious, Avengers: Infinity War and Transformers: The Last Knight, respectively.

Monday is a national holiday in the Middle Kingdom, which will give Fallen Kingdom a further boost and improve its chances of topping the $228.7 million total of the first Jurassic World.

The only impediment to that pursuit is Disney and Pixar's Incredibles 2, which opens on Friday and is expected to do major business.

Fallen Kingdom's international box office total through Sunday sits at $370 million. It unfurls in North America on Friday.

Several smaller new releases opened opposite Fallen Kingdom in China and were duly pummeled. China Film Group's action comedy The Way of the Bug fared best, earning $10.1 million. Hong Kong crime thriller The Leaker did less well with $5.3 million, while German animation The 7th Dwarf (produced way back in 2014) earned just $1.9 million.