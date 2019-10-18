China Cancels Release of Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Exclusive)

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was scheduled to be the director's first proper release in China, which would have helped push the movie's worldwide box office total past $400 million.

In a shocking twist not unlike the ending of a Quentin Tarantino film or two, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's China box office ambitions appear to be going up in flames.

The critically acclaimed movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, had been approved for release in China on Oct. 25, but regulators have abruptly reversed course.

According to multiple sources close to the situation in Beijing, who asked not to be named because they weren't permitted to speak publicly about the matter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's local release has been indefinitely put on hold.

The film would have been Tarantino's first proper release in China, and the country's enormous market was expected to help push the title's worldwide box office total past the $400 million mark (it has earned $366 million to date). The abrupt change-up comes as a blow to both Sony Pictures and the film's Chinese financiers, Beijing-based Bona Film Group.

As THR reported exclusively in January, Bona took a sizable equity stake in Once Upon a Time which granted the company participation in the film's worldwide box office, as well as distribution rights in Greater China. Bona's CEO and COO, Yu Dong and Jeffrey Chan, respectively, are prominently credited as executive producers of the film.

As is typical in China, no official explanation for the cancelation has been offered by Beijing regulators. Bona Film Group didn't reply to texts and emails, and Sony's China office could not immediately be reached.

But the story swirling through the executive ranks of China's film industry Friday was that the decision stemmed from Tarantino's somewhat controversial portrayal of martial arts hero Bruce Lee, the only character of Chinese descent in the movie. Friends and family of the late Lee have blasted the director for the depiction, saying the real-life action star didn't behave as he's portrayed in the film and never would have lost a fight to Brad Pitt.

According to sources close to Bona and China's Film Bureau, Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, made a direct appeal to China’s National Film Administration, asking that they insist on changes to her father's portrayal.

Played by Mike Moh, the Lee in Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is wildly cocky and claims he could have "crippled" Muhammad Ali in a fight (referred to as Cassius Clay). Brad Pitt's character, a stuntman and former war hero named Cliff Booth, laughs in Lee's face over the comment and then the two get into a "friendly" contest of who can knock the other down three times without hitting the face. The scuffle ends before either side wins, but Pitt appears to have an edge near the end, after throwing Lee into the side of a classic car.

Sources described to THR a last-minute scramble at Bona to work with Tarantino to cut the film in time for it to be ready for its originally planned Oct. 25 release date.

The only prior Tarantino title to come close to a proper theatrical rollout in China was his 2012 Western Django Unchained. That film also initially received permission to screen, but was bizarrely ordered pulled from cinemas across the country minutes into its opening night.

Again, no official explanation for the sudden change was ever provided, but sources said at the time that a senior Communist Party official had seen the film on opening night and took issue with its graphic violence. Django received heavy cuts and was rereleased a month later; but by then, pirate copies were widely available with Chinese subtitling. The unedited, pirated version went widely seen, but the delayed official release fizzled and promptly faded from cinemas, earning just $2.6 million.

More to come...