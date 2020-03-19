China to Rerelease Old Blockbusters to Help Cinemas Reopen

Local studios and regulators have banded together to give cinemas permission to screen former blockbusters for free, including 'The Wandering Earth,' 'Wolf Warrior 2,' 'Wolf Totem' and Lebanese indie hit 'Capernaum.'

As cinemas throughout North America and Europe move towards total lockdown, movie theaters in China, the world's second-biggest box office market, are beginning to take steps towards reopening.

On Thursday, China hit a major milestone in its efforts to contain the new coronavirus: For the first time since the outbreak began, health authorities reported no new local infections of the virus. As public health has rapidly improved, local authorities have shifted their focus towards rebooting the economy — including popular everyday consumer activities like moviegoing.

Over the past week, a smattering of small cinemas in remote regions of the country have attempted to reopen. According to leading ticketing app Maoyan, 17 cinemas had returned to business by Wednesday, all of them located in far-flung areas of the country like Xinjiang, Qinghai and Fujian. Total tickets sales nationwide were next to nothing, however, totaling just $1,070 (RMB 7,606).

Among the various challenges Chinese theater operators face in restarting their businesses is a dearth of desirable product to play. The hodgepodge collection of cinemas in operation this week has been showing a short list of titles that were available to them back in December, before the crisis began. All of China's biggest new films were pulled from the release calendar just prior to the Lunar New Year holiday in January when studios began to anticipate the coming severity of the epidemic. Distributors are now naturally reluctant to set new dates for their films until they are confident that the audience is ready to return to the multiplex en masse.

China's Film Bureau, working with the distribution arm of the state-backed studio China Film Group, has stepped in with a provisional plan to give theaters some additional screening options. China Film Group said in a statement that it would distribute the prints of five previously released box office hits to any cinema that is interested in showing them. Government regulators have worked out a deal with the rights holders to the five titles to allow cinemas to keep 100 percent of the revenue from all ticket sales. Typically, distributors and rights holders take home 43 percent of ticket revenue, with 51 percent going to theaters and the rest to taxes and government fees.

The films included in the program are China's biggest box office hit of all time, Wolf Warrior 2 (2017); sci-fi tentpole The Wandering Earth (2019), period drama Wolf Totem (2015), Peter Chan's American Dreams in China (2013), and Lebanese dram Capernaum (2018), which became a surprise hit in China in 2019, earning $54 million.

An executive at a company that owns the rights to one of the films included in the program described the effort as a "charity exercise" to help the country's ailing cinema companies. "Many of them are really struggling and will soon go bankrupt if they don't get more help," the executive said. "More creative efforts and support will be needed."

