China's Cinemas to Reopen July 20

Cinemas in China, the world's second biggest theatrical film market, were given the official greenlight Thursday to resume business beginning July 20.

China's Film Administration put out the notice around midday in Beijing, sparking instant celebration throughout the country's filmmaking community. Movie theaters in the Middle Kingdom have been shuttered since Jan. 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The nearly six months of closure have plunge many studios and exhibition companies into severe financial duress, if not bankruptcy.

Not all movie theaters in China will be opening at once, however. The Film Administration's directive says that theaters in "low-risk" areas for coronavirus infection will be permitted to "resume business July 20 in an orderly manner," but multiplexes in " middle and high-risk regions" must remain temporarily closed." The wording of the notice suggested that provincial party leaders will be responsible for assessing their own region's risk level.

For any cinema that reopens to the public, various "epidemic control measures" — such as reduced capacity, temperature checks and aggressive sanitization — must be implemented. Again, regional party leaders are responsible for developing their own safety and inspection policies.

With the permission given just days in advance of the reopening date, it wasn't immediately clear what movies multiplexes in regions designated "low-risk" will have at their disposal to screen. Exhibitors contacted by The Hollywood Reporter Thursday afternoon said they expected to rescreen some classic films and holdover titles from prior to the pandemic until local distributors have had ample time to assess the market restart and schedule new releases.

