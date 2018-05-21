China's iQiyi Launches On-Demand Movie Theater Business

The company plans to build physical cinemas in major cities across China.

Beijing-based streaming-video giant iQiyi has launched its first on-demand, brick-and-mortar movie theater.

Opened Monday in China's southern Guangdong Province, the cinema is comprised of several mini-theaters, ranging from two to ten seats, which filmgoers can rent by the hour to watch content streamed from iQiyi's online service.

The company describes its new moviegoing model as "combin[ing] the convenience of an on-demand service with the high-quality audio-visual environment of traditional cinemas." The first theater in Zhongshan, Guandong features THX-certified Dolby audio.

Over the coming months, iQiyi plans to build dozens more of the on-demand cinemas, dubbed "Yuke movie theaters," in major cities across China. The revenue generated from the cinema rentals will be included as part of China's official box-office collection, iQiyi says.

“The development of on-demand movie theaters poses an exciting opportunity to increase the strength and overall scale of China’s film industry,” said Yang Xianghua, iQiyi’s senior vice president. “iQiyi will take advantage of our strong brand awareness, massive user base, popular content and advanced technology to contribute to the growth of this booming market and extend our premium viewing experience to offline consumers.”

iQiyi will also leverage the physical cinema network to generate concessions sales and retailing opportunities for licensed merchandise related to its content.

The Yuke model represents iQiyi's first major push into the offline space. The company, which went public on the Nasdaq earlier this year, is believed to be a narrow leader in the Chinese streaming-video market, with an estimated 60.3 million paid subscribers as of March. It has sizable content licensing deals with partners such as Netflix, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Fox and NBCUniversal.