Chinese New Year Film Releases Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Lunar New Year is the biggest blockbuster week in the world by far, making the surprise cancelation a devastating blow to the Beijing film industry.

China's biggest movies of 2020, which were scheduled to release Saturday on the first day of Chinese New Year, have been preemptively pulled from cinemas in response to the Coronavirus outbreak that has plunged the country into crisis.

Chinese New Year is the biggest blockbuster period in the world by far, and the coming week was expected to generate over $1 billion in ticket sales revenue.

Distributors and exhibitors in Beijing tell The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to postpone the releases was made voluntarily by the major Chinese studios. Medical experts in China have warned the public against congregating in crowded places, which distributors naturally interpreted as including cinemas.

The studios behind various tentpoles slated for release on Friday and Saturday issued a series of statements over social media in short succession on Thursday announcing the cancelations.

As the number of Coronavirus cases soared to nearly 600 infected and 17 dead on Wednesday night, Beijing took the unprecedented step of announcing a lock-down on the entire city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated. Residents in the city of 12 million — larger than both New York City or London — described a mad dash by thousands to flee the city before the ban on all trains, planes and buses leaving the metropolis went into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Among the big-budget movies that had been set for release was Wanda's comedy action sequel Detective Chinatown 3, Huanxi Media's comedy tentpole Lost in Russia and sports epic Leap, Dante Lam's action tentpole The Rescue, and family animation Boonie Bears: The Wild Life, among several others.

As of midday Wednesday, over $52 million worth of tickets had already been sold just for the film's opening day on Saturday. The Wandering Earth, the biggest release of the Spring Festival in 2019, earned a whopping $671 million. As recently as late last week, local analysts were bullish on this year's slate, forecasting robust growth for the period.

