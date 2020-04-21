TV Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launch Delayed by COVID-19 6:00 AM PDT 4/21/2020 by Michael O'Connell FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mike Davello Chip and Joanna Gaines Production delays mean the joint venture with Discovery Communications will not make its anticipated October debut — but the 'Fixer Upper' duo will air a four-hour preview of the initial slate on April 26. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming Magnolia Network, originally set for an October launch, is being pushed back by COVID-19-related production delays. The former Fixer Upper duo announced the news on Tuesday morning, simultaneously setting a four-hour preview event for April 26 on DIY Network — one that will tease the inaugural slate of ten original series made for the joint venture with Discovery Inc. But with virtually no television being filmed amid coronavirus concerns, and a very short runway before the fall, Magnolia’s official debut has been put on hold until a yet-to-be-determined date. “Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!” Magnolia Network’s linear launch will be a rebranding of the DIY Network, so it makes sense that Discovery would opt to use the channel for the ambitious sampling stunt. DIY Network, much smaller than sibling lifestyles networks HGTV and Food, is distributed to 50 million homes across the country. Its footprint is currently increased to roughly 75 million households, per a free preview that’s in effect while the majority of Americans are cloistered at home. “It’s been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo,” said Magnolia Network president Allison Page. “A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for great home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life that made America fall in love with them. We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them.” News of series orders have been slow to come out of Magnolia, with Home on the Road, Growing Floret and an untitled Joanna Gaines cooking show among the first commitments. But Tuesday’s news of the delay and four-hour preview included a rundown of eight other series — including projects starring Andrew Zimmern, Fixer Upper alum Clint Harp and comedian Taylor Calmus. (See a full rundown below.) As for the special, Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead will include new interviews with both Chip and Joanna, unseen footage from Fixer Upper and previews of the upcoming series. Joanna Gaines recently aired a largely self-filmed cooking special for the Food Network. It raked in a whopping 3 million viewers — making it the network’s most-watched weekend daytime telecast to date. A rundown Magnolia Network’s initial slate, provided by the network, includes... Growing Floret: The previously announced show features Floret Flower Farm—one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States—and follows founder Erin Benzakein and her talented team as they attempt to tackle an expansion that puts their company’s future at risk. Home on the Road: The previously announced show follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez— as the music duo JOHNNYSWIM—and their two kids as they tour the country seeking out home and community wherever they go. Bespoke Kitchens: Journey across the pond with England-based deVOL Kitchens and their collective of remarkably talented craftspeople as they design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors for their clients. Family Dinner: Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat, and all the ways food brings people together. Restoration Road: Woodworker Clint Harp travels the country in search of some of the oldest, most beautiful structures still standing today, examining how they were built, restored and given new life by some of the country's most talented craftsmen. The Fieldhouse: When Justin Bane’s NFL dreams were cut short due to a serious injury, he turned his passion for the game into a passion for helping others. In 2011, he and his wife Annie used every penny they had to open The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas, where they’ve committed their lives to helping people turn broken dreams into an inspiring, new reality. Super Dad: Comedian, father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus and his squad of builders team up with families that have an inspired idea for their children—from a pirate ship in the backyard to a custom ball launcher mounted to their family truck. Taylor and a fellow super dad, will get to work building these one- of-a-kind projects. Home Work: After moving from their 900 square-foot home, husband and wife Andy and Candis Meredith and their seven kids work together to convert a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into their family’s dream home. The Lost Kitchen: Erin French is the owner of The Lost Kitchen, a historic mill turned restaurant in Freedom, Maine, population 722. Every year, hundreds of visitors from around the world make reservations not by phone or email, but by submitting postcards in hopes of experiencing a meal they will never forget. Inn the Works: Lindsey Kurowski purchased The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, Calif. 