Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launch Delayed by COVID-19

Production delays mean the joint venture with Discovery Communications will not make its anticipated October debut — but the 'Fixer Upper' duo will air a four-hour preview of the initial slate on April 26.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming Magnolia Network, originally set for an October launch, is being pushed back by COVID-19-related production delays.

The former Fixer Upper duo announced the news on Tuesday morning, simultaneously setting a four-hour preview event for April 26 on DIY Network — one that will tease the inaugural slate of ten original series made for the joint venture with Discovery Inc. But with virtually no television being filmed amid coronavirus concerns, and a very short runway before the fall, Magnolia’s official debut has been put on hold until a yet-to-be-determined date.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope. In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!”

Magnolia Network’s linear launch will be a rebranding of the DIY Network, so it makes sense that Discovery would opt to use the channel for the ambitious sampling stunt. DIY Network, much smaller than sibling lifestyles networks HGTV and Food, is distributed to 50 million homes across the country. Its footprint is currently increased to roughly 75 million households, per a free preview that’s in effect while the majority of Americans are cloistered at home.

“It’s been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo,” said Magnolia Network president Allison Page. “A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for great home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life that made America fall in love with them. We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them.”



