Netflix Debuts Trailer for Chiwetel Ejiofor Directorial Debut 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

The true story, set to premiere at Sundance and based on the book of the same name, follows a 13-year-old boy as he tries to save his famine-struck village.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Chiwetel Ejiofor's directorial debut The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

The film follows 13-year-old William (Maxwell Simba) as he develops an unconventional method to bring water to his famine-struck village in Malawi. The plot is a true story based on the William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer book of the same name.

Ejiofor, Aissa Maiga and Lily Banda round out the cast.

The trailer opens with an introduction to the village and the school that William attends.

"It's down to each one of you to decide your own level of commitment," a school employee tells a number of male students as they stand outside of their secondary school.

It is soon explained that a drought led to the loss of many trees in the village. "Malawi is preparing for a very long, hungry system," says William's father Trywell Kamkwamba (Ejiofor) in a voiceover.

Chaos ensues within the village as the residents prepare for the famine.

William first finds inspiration for his idea when he comes across a pump among a pile of garbage. He then enlists the help of his teacher to learn how a light turns on when he spins the wheel of a bike. After his teacher explains that magnets activate the light to turn it on, William discovers that magnets may be able to bring water to the village.

The townspeople continue a destructive lifestyle as they try to survive. While fights break out on the streets, William sets out to use electricity to find water.

A montage of clips follow as William works to create a system that will stop the famine. While many people doubt his plan, he continues his work to save his family and the village.

"It's not a dream, papa," he says at the end of the trailer. "I'm not dreaming."

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind will debut March 1 on Netflix after receiving its world premiere at Sundance. Watch the full trailer above.