Chloe Dykstra Levels Abuse Claims at Mogul Ex-Boyfriend

"I ceased to be. I was an ex-person," the actress and model says of her past relationship.

Actress and model Chloe Dykstra is accusing a former boyfriend — described as someone who went from a "podcaster to a powerhouse CEO of his own company" — of sexual and emotional abuse during their three-year relationship.

Dykstra did not use the man's name, but she wrote that he was 20 years her senior and described his celebrity status.

In the piece posted to the platform Medium, titled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” Dykstra shares disturbing allegations from the relationship, including rules that the man made for her, like that she could not go out at night unless he was there, no male friends and no drinking because he was sober, so she had to be.

"I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost," she wrote. "I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person."

The most serious accusation, though, is that she claims the man sexually assaulted her.

The actress and model ended the note by writing: "A sincere and heartfelt apology could have made my last four years a hell of a lot easier. The person I used to date would try to sue me due to pride- I would not recommend it. I have audio/video that will support and prove many of the things I’ve stated in this post. I’ve chosen not to include it for your sake, in the hopes that the person you’ve become will do the right thing."

Early Friday morning, Dykstra tweeted: "I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me."