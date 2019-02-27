Chloe Grace Moretz Talks Voting for Oscars for First Time

The 'Greta' actress also reveals that to prepare for her role in the thriller she worked as a waitress, which did not go well.

Just days after the Oscars, Chloe Grace Moretz told Jimmy Kimmel about casting her first votes as a member of the Film Academy when she stopped by the ABC late-night show Tuesday.

She said that in order to join the Academy, she had to have people in the industry vouch for her. "And send in letters of them saying that they've worked with you and they think that you're worthy of being in the Academy," she explained about the process on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The actress added that Michelle Pfeiffer was one of the people who wrote a letter on her behalf.

Moretz said that she took her first year of voting for the Oscars seriously and watched every nominated film. "It's helpful cause I have four brothers and my mother, who's a single mother over 50. But I have two gay brothers and two straight brothers, so I have a little bit of a concentrated test group," she said. "So depending on who likes what, I'm like, 'What's your opinion?'"

Kimmel then asked who Moretz would vote for if she had a friend nominated against an actor who gave a better performance. "Listen, there's a little bit of nepotism in there," she joked. "I'm gonna give it to the nice person probably."

In addition to voting for the Oscars, Moretz also attended the Vanity Fair afterparty and enjoyed being able to legally drink with "vodka and an In-N-Out burger."

Kimmel and Moretz also discussed her filmography. She has acted in 47 films and is only 21 years old. The host joked that she's going to beat Kevin Bacon's number of films by the time she turns 30.

"I'm really coming after Kevin Bacon is the whole point," she joked. "That's what this is."

While the actress has worked with many well-known stars, she said that her Carrie costar Julianne Moore was one of her biggest influences. "I would probably say she was someone who, out of everyone I've worked with, really took me in as kind of a mother in this industry. She really took me under her wing and has helped me through a lot of situations where I didn't know the answer to," she said. "She would be very, very cut and dry and very real with me."

Later in the appearance, Moretz revealed that she worked as a waitress to prepare for her role in Greta.

Having never worked in a restaurant, the actress asked director Neil Jordan if she could work as a waitress to get a feel for her character's job. "I was like, 'Listen, I don't know how to do it. I know it takes a lot to understand the workings of a restaurant and how to do it all. Can I go into a place and try it out?'" she said.

She explained that she trained for two "terrifying" days at a restaurant in Dublin before she actually waited on the tables. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. I'm not kidding," she said of the experience. "I cannot write shorthand. I tried to upsell the specials. I'm like, 'And would you like macaroni and cheese with your steak?' No one wants it."

She continued, "The order goes in too early and then they're mad because the food's cold and then they had a gluten allergy they didn't tell me about, but they're mad at me for it. It was just a lot."

Moretz concluded that some customers were genuinely mad at her. "People were not happy with their meals," she said. "And I was like, 'I'm so sorry.'"

While she couldn't please everyone she waited on, other customers recognized her and asked for pictures. "Some people, I'd put down a plate and they'd be like, 'Are you Chloe Moretz?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' And they're like, 'Can we get a photo with you?"' she said. "And I have burns on my arms from the plates being hot and I'm like, 'Sure!'"