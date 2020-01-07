Chloë Sevigny Pregnant With First Child

Sevigny is expecting a baby, due in the spring, with New York art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic.

Chloë Sevigny is going to be a mother. The Queen & Slim and Dead Don't Die actress is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Their baby is due in the spring.

Sevigny, 45, has reportedly been dating Mackovic, the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York, for about a year.

The actress, soon appearing in the TV miniseries We Are Who We Are, made her directorial debut in 2016 with the short Kitty.

Sevigny — who has modeled for fashion houses ranging from Miu Miu to Louis Vuitton — has been dubbed "the original street style icon" by Vogue. Last year, she unveiled a new clutch handbag collaboration with Chopard, inspired by its sustainability initiative, as well as a rose-based perfume called Little Flower with Régime des Fleurs.

The fashionista has said that she keeps a lot of her old clothing items and hopes to pass them onto a child one day: "I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing," she said in 2018. "It's embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what's gonna happen."

She previously opened up to W magazine in 2016 about her decision to wait to have kids, saying it has helped her stay looking young. "I think it’s not having had a baby yet," Sevigny said. "Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?' I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s."