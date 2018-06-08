Chloe Yellin Joins MRC as VP of Film

Yellin previously served as director of development at Universal.

MRC has tapped Chloe Yellin for their film division, bringing her on as the vice president of film.

Yellin joins the studio after serving as the director of development at Universal, where she oversaw titles like the 50 Shades franchise, the Neighbors movies and Bridget Jones Baby.

Yellin will report to Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman, co-presidents of film, who said, “Chloe brings a wealth of experiences across a varied and diverse array of projects along with a deep relationship base throughout the industry. She will be a huge addition to our team and we are thrilled to have her."'

MRC, which is owned by the same company that owns The Hollywood Reporter, was behind Edgar Wright hit Baby Driver, which grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office.