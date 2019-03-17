Filmart: Chow Yun-fat to Star in Family Drama 'Be Water, My Friend' (Exclusive)

The veteran Hong Kong star plays a pathological gambler seeking a way to connect with his autistic son.

Chow Yun-fat has signed on to star in Be Water, My Friend, a human drama being packaged and pre-sold by Bona Film Group's sales arm Distribution Workshop.

The film will be directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Anthony Pun (Extraordinary Mission) from a screenplay written by Felix Chong, best known for co-writing and co-directing Infernal Affairs, the hit crime drama that was later remade by Martin Scorsese as Oscar winner The Departed (2006).

Chow stars as a troubled, pathological gambler who seeks a way to connect with his autistic son. The film is being pitched as a serious, dramatic acting vehicle that shows a new side of the iconic Hong Kong actor.

Budgeted at around $40 million, the film will shoot in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China.

Hong Kong industry veteran Ronald Wong (Project Gutenberg, Extraordinary Mission) will produce.

Be Water, My Friend is making its market debut at Hong Kong Filmart this week.

The title is a clear reference to a classic statement from Bruce Lee about his philosophy of martial arts, but it's unclear at this stage how the quote relates to the new Chow Yun-fat film's themes.