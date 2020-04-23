Chris Albrecht's Legendary Global Launches Madrid Production Hub

The executive's international TV business is following Netflix and ViacomCBS by partnering with Spain's ESPotlight to produce 10 series a year for Spanish-language audiences.

Legendary Global, Chris Albrecht's international TV venture with Legendary, has a quarantine-themed series in the works as it expands into Spain.

Legendary Global and Spain-based ESPotlight are partnering to develop and produce around 10 series annually for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide, initially with the COVID-19 dramedy La Trientena. Legendary Global is joining Netflix, ViacomCBS International Studios and other Hollywood players setting up production hubs in Madrid to make premium content for fast-expanding global streaming platforms.

The move also follows Albrecht, in March 2019, leaving his post as Starz CEO as the network became more aligned with Lionsgate, which acquired the premium cable and streaming channel in 2016.

The announcement of the Madrid production hub was made Thursday by Legendary Global partners Albrecht and Anne Thomopoulos and ESPotlight founder Anxo Rodriguez, founder of ESPotlight, the content arm of Spanish agency Alter Ego Talent House.

The Spanish language output from Legendary Global and ESPotlight will be aimed at streaming platforms, pay TV and commercial networks. La Treintena, already in production and financed by Legendary Global, is a feel-good six-episode series from writer and director Mireia Noguera and co-writer Marta Vives.

The series follows four young girlfriends living during COVID confinement in Barcelona and stars Mireia Oriol, Paula Malia, Marta Vives and David Solans. "The creative content industry in Spain is exploding and is beginning to resonate around the world. I feel certain that ESPotlight’s partnership with Legendary Global will help fuel Spain’s growing impact," Rodriguez said in a statement.

Launched in Dec. 2019, Legendary Global develops, produces and finances premium scripted TV, with a focus on global dramas.