Chris Brown Denies Rape Accusation in Instagram Post

The 29-year-old Grammy-winning musician was detained in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said Tuesday. He later post on Instagram: "This bitch lyin'."

Chris Brown on Tuesday afternoon posted a message to social media in which he denied allegations of rape.

"This bitch lyin'," read a message in the photo box of the singer's verified Instagram page.

In the caption, the rapper wrote "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

Brown was initially detained on Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions. He remained in custody Tuesday, but it was unclear if he had been released when he made the social media statement.

French authorities could not be reached for additional comment.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged victim said she met the singer and his friends Jan. 15 at the club Le Crystal. From there, they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris.

It is unclear where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Brown has been in legal trouble through the years, including pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.