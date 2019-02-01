Chris Brown Posts Bizarre Video Rebuttal of Rape Allegation: "I Don't Have to Explain"

"My mother and grandma always said, 'The lord can give you a gift and he can take it away,'" the singer says in a Paris-set video by his personal photographer and head of digital.

Over a week after he denied a rape allegation leveled against him in Paris in no uncertain terms, Chris Brown has posted an art-directed video again rebutting the claims, while also promoting his song "Foolish."

In a tweet on Thursday, the singer shared a minute-long video shot in Paris, tagging his personal photographer and head of digital Jake Miosge. The video, which plays to the tune of "Stuck on Stupid," starts with some standard images of Paris — the Trocadero, the Rhinoceros statue near the Musée d'Orsay, a flapping French flag — and those showing Brown having a good time in the city, including a scene of Brown dancing in the streets at night in a trench coat. Then, following the sound of slamming brakes, audio of news commentators replaces Brown's song, announcing that a rape complaint had been filed against Brown and that Brown was in police custody.

In voiceover, the artist responds, "My mother and grandma always said, 'The lord can give you a gift and he can take it away.' I feel like I don't have to explain any bullshit or any lie that somebody has been perpetrating ... or portraying me as. For me, it's like, alright, cool, I came out there to do a job and that's what I did."

As "Stuck on Stupid" comes back on the audio track, Brown adds, "We're going to shoot this motherfuckin' video."

Brown's latest response comes over a week after he posted a statement on Instagram announcing "This bitch lyin'." In a caption, he wrote, "I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

Brown has filed a defamation suit against the rape accuser for the "slanderous accusation."

According to the Associated Press, the alleged victim told authorities she met Brown and some of his friends on Jan. 15 at the club Le Crystal. Afterward, they went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris. Authorities did not say where the alleged assault took place.

This is just the latest brush with the law for Brown. Following his infamous 2009 arrest for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, in 2013 he was arrested for felony assault for punching a man outside the W Hotel in Washington, D.C. and he was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, which led to a standoff with police at his house in Tarzana.