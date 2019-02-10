Grammys: Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous Award for Best Rock Performance

The rocker, who died in May of 2017, previously took home two awards, for best rock performance ("Black Hole Sun") and best metal performance ("Spoonman") for his work with Soundgarden in 1995.

Chris Cornell has won his first posthumous Grammy, with the late rocker collecting the prize for best rock performance for "When Bad Does Good" at the 2019 Grammys.

Cornell died on May 18, 2017 at the age of 52 in what was ruled as suicide by hanging. He was found dead in a Detroit hotel room shortly after Soundgarden performed a concert at the city's Fox Theatre.

His sudden death was greeted with an outpouring of grief from fans and numerous high-profile tributes, including a concert in Los Angeles just last month.

Cornell received a posthumous best rock performance Grammy nomination later in 2017 for "The Promise," losing out to fellow late musician Leonard Cohen, who died in 2016.

