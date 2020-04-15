Chris Cuomo Says His Wife Cristina Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The CNN anchor, who recently recovered from the virus, made the revelation of his wife's diagnosis Wednesday on his show 'Cuomo Prime Time' whilst speaking to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has," host Cuomo said during the interview with his brother. The governor then talked about how the virus can spread and how it was inevitable and what families were dealing and the need to take quarantine seriously and how his brother's news was instructive.

Cuomo added later in the segment: "Obviously I've been a little bit of a mess about it today, so I've been talking to Andrew about it a lot. The person who's not upset is Cristina. Cristina takes everything in stride and so far we're hoping, and a lot of this is anecdotal because we don't know that much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally the cases that I hear about that are more mild tend to have that. I didn't have that."

Cuomo on March 31 announced that he'd contracted COVID-19 and was quarantining himself at home. Since then, via video link, he has regularly updated his Cuomo Prime Time audience on his battle with the virus, offering frank insights as well as the emotional and physical lows he had suffered. Cuomo has also talked about hallucinations and chipping a tooth, discussed losing 13 pounds in three days from sweating so much, and on one occasion teared up while talking about his son watching him sleep.

He and Cristina married in 2001. The couple have three children together.