Chris Cuomo Tears Up While Discussing Coronavirus Fight: "It's a Surreal Existence"

The 'Cuomo Prime Time' host got emotional while remembering how his son was watching him sleep earlier in the day.

Chris Cuomo returned to airwaves while battling the coronavirus on Friday, during which time he offered an update on his condition, which he called a "surreal existence."

During an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 with neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, the Cuomo Prime Time host said of his current condition, "I'm doing better than I deserve. Sanjay told me a few days ago — everything takes a few days to sink in with me — you can't wake up expecting to be better like you have a cold or or a virus. You get depressed because it's going to be a long slog and I accept that now. I get that this is going to be a long fight."

He added, "I know I'm looking at about twice the time I've had so far, so that's what it is. I'm lucky and I'm loved, and I just go day by day."

When asked whether he's worried about the virus, Cuomo said that he's primarily concerned that his wife or children could catch the virus from him. He added that although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that 80 percent of people who die from coronavirus in the U.S. are 65 or older, "I see the 80 percent a little differently than I used to." He said, "I have my kids sending me all these different cutouts on social media of mothers who'd died and 30-year-olds who died and 50-year-olds who died. There's this acute awareness and appreciation."

Cuomo added, starting to tear up, "I woke up this morning and I didn't hear my son's quad [bike] anymore, he'd been riding around and all of a sudden I didn't hear it and he was watching me sleep. And I knew he was watching me because he was worried."

As for his daily routine, Cuomo said that he hasn't been watching Netflix or keeping up on the news because he has been "so lethargic." "It's a really surreal existence," he said. "It takes all of my energy to do a [segment] like this."

Later on in the appearance, Cuomo, Cooper and Gupta spoke with Fire Department of New York paradmedic Aline Bocanegra-Reich, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is taking care of two children while her husband is also sick. "Honestly, I am very afraid of going back to work and possibly contracting this again," she told the group. "Our needs aren't going to be met, they haven't been met. We're in danger every single day and we still have to figure out a way to feed our family because we are paid so poorly."

Ever since he first revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the Cuomo Prime Time host has offered regular updates on his condition while continuing to host the show from his home. The TV host, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has shared stories of hallucinations, chipping a tooth, insomnia and losing 13 pounds in three days from sweating so much.

"The best medicine is to not get it. Prevention," he told Anderson Cooper on March 31.