Chris D’Elia Dropped by CAA Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D’Elia on Tuesday was dropped by Creative Artists Agency amid sexual misconduct allegations which surfaced last week.

The 40-year-old comic and actor has been accused of sexually harassing underaged girls. A number of alleged victims posted to social media claiming that the comedian harassed them, with some noting they were minors at the time.

Last Thursday, D’Elia denied the allegations, saying in part “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

The allegations began piling up after the first alleged victim claimed that the Netflix series You actor once asked her for nude pictures, knowing that she was underaged. With her story, she included snapshots of the emails allegedly from D'Elia. As of Tuesday, Los Angeles police have not received any reports about D’Elia.

In his denial response, D’Elia said, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Following the accusations, his former co-star Whitney Cummings issued a statement referencing a "pattern of predatory behavior" and an abuse of power that is "enabled by silence."

Cummings, who starred with D'Elia on the NBC series she created called Whitney, wrote on Twitter, "It's taken me a couple of days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

D'Elia most recently appeared on the Netflix series You (his character was killed off) and a comedy special, No Pain.