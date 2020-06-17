Chris D'Elia Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

"I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," the comedian tells TMZ in response to multiple claims made on social media.

Chris D'Elia on Wednesday denied multiple claims of sexual misconduct which were posted by alleged victims on social media. The 40-year-old comic and actor has been accused of sexually harassing underaged girls.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia told TMZ. Multiple requests for comment from both D'Elia's manager and agent were not returned to The Hollywood Reporter.

The allegations began piling up this week after one alleged victim claimed that the Netflix series You actor once asked her for nude pictures, knowing that she was underaged. She included snapshots of the emails allegedly from D'Elia. Other alleged victims who accused D'Elia of grooming also shared snapshots of conversations they claimed were with the comic in which he sexually harassed them.

D’Elia responded to the claims on social media in a statement to TMZ that says, "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Los Angeles police have not received any reports about D'Elia, a department spokeswoman told THR.

D'Elia most recently appeared on the Netflix series You and a comedy special, No Pain. Netflix declined comment on the allegations.