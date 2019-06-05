Chris Evans Blasts "Homophobic" Men Arranging Straight Pride Parade

The Marvel star sent a strong message to those seeking a permit for the event in his hometown of Boston.

Chris Evans on Wednesday blasted a small group of men who are planning to hold a "Straight Pride" parade.

The Marvel star sent a strong message (via social media) that those individuals seeking a permit for the parade in his hometown of Boston were "homophobic" and had issues of their own with which to deal.

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??" Evans tweeted to his more than 12.2 million followers. He added, "Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. ... Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth."

June is Pride Month for the LGBT community.

Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America, an apparently serious group "on behalf of the straight community,” announced its parade is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31.

“We will have the streets closed and be allowed floats and vehicles,” Sahady wrote in a Facebook post of the group's plans. “This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”

When asked about the "Straight Pride" parade, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, a Democrat, reportedly issued a statement stating “Every year, Boston hosts our annual Pride Week, where our city comes together to celebrate the diversity, strength and acceptance of our LGBTQ community,” Walsh said. “This is a special week that represents Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering. I encourage everyone to join us in celebration this Saturday for the Pride Parade and in the fight for progress and equality for all.”