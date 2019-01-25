Chris Evans to Narrate Imax Documentary 'Superpower Dogs'

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star appears in the first trailer for the March 15 giant-screen release.

Captain America star Chris Evans will narrate Imax's upcoming documentary Superpower Dogs.

The first trailer for the film about six real-life canine heroes and their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches to save lives features Evans, who is a dog owner himself.

"I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people," Evans said in a statement on Friday.

The Hollywood star first played Steve Rogers, or Captain America, in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, before going on to appear in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and other Marvel films.

Superpower Dogs is from Cosmic Picture, writer/director Daniel Ferguson and producers Taran Davies, George Duffield and Dominic Cunningham-Reid.

Watch the full Superpower Dogs trailer, featuring Evans and his four-legged co-stars, below.