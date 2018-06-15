Chris Hardwick Denies Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Chloe Dykstra

In a statement on Friday Hardwick said in part, "I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Nerdist CEO Chris Hardwick is denying claims from ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra that he sexually assaulted her.

In a statement Friday night, Hardwick said, "These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond. I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

He continued: "When we were living together, I found out that Chloe cheated on me, and I ended the relationship. For several week after we broke up, she asked me to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, 'build a life' with me and told me that I was 'the one,' but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful."

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women," he concluded.

In a lengthy post on Thursday, Dykstra shared disturbing allegations from a relationship with a man believed to be Hardwick, including rules that the man allegedly made for her, including that she could not go out at night unless he was there and that she was not allowed to have male friends or drink because he was sober.

"I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost," she wrote. "I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person," Dykstra wrote. She also shared that the man assaulted her.

Early Friday morning, Dykstra tweeted: "I quietly posted an article today, unlisted on Medium. It clearly made the rounds. I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank all of you for your support and kind words- they mean so much to me. I may take some time off the internet, please know your support means everything to me."

The Nerdist also released a statement.

Following the accusations, Hardwick's Nerdist bio was removed from the website. Before it was removed, it stated he "currently serves as founder, CEO, and creative head of Nerdist Industries, a media empire under the Legendary Digital Network that encompasses the Nerdist.com website, YouTube channel, and Hardwick’s incredibly successful Nerdist Podcast, which he continues to host and garners over 6.9M downloads per month."