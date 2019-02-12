Chris Hemsworth Hammers Into Fitness With 'Centr' Training App

"I wanted to bring together a community of experts in the spaces of training, nutrition and mindfulness who have all at some point had a profoundly positive impact in my life," the actor says.

If you had to conjure up the ideal personal trainer, you probably couldn’t do better than actor Chris Hemsworth. From mega-hit Thor to his most recent indie Bad Times at the El Royale, his physique speaks for itself. And superhuman effort aside, there’s that affable Aussie bonhomie to get you through that last rep.

Apparently a lot of people like the idea, as Hemsworth's Centr is already the top app in the fitness space in the U.S. and Australia just one day after its unveiling yesterday. Much more than a few new workouts, it offers a customizable program that includes any fitness level, as well as dietary and lifestyle intel. Accessed via iOS app, Apple Watch or online, Centr includes daily workouts, meal plans, cooking videos and even meditations.

“I wanted to bring together a community of experts in the spaces of training, nutrition and mindfulness who have all at some point had a profoundly positive impact in my life,” Hemsworth said in an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted an easy-to-use platform that people could access anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky (a fitness author in her own right), have hand-picked an expert team of well-known trainers, celebrity chefs and mindfulness gurus, including Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson, Hemsworth’s personal trainer Luke Zocchi, vegan bodybuilder Torre Washington, yoga instructor Tahl Rinsky and chef Dan Churchill. Workouts range from HIIT (high-intensity interval training), to boxing, yoga, strength training and MMA exercises.

“We all have untapped potential, and surrounding oneself with the right people, who motivate and inspire and push you to grow, is essential to living a healthier happier life,” said Hemsworth. “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and who I’ve been able to interact with and learn from and wanted to share that team with people on a global scale.”

Typical of the talent is Tiffiny Hall, a martial arts expert and former trainer on The Biggest Loser Australia, who says she was recruited after Hemsworth reached out to her on Instagram and she trained the couple. “Elsa has an amazing roundhouse kick,” Hall noted.

“I’ve worked in fitness for over two decades, and there’s something here for every level of fitness," she said. "There’s nothing in the digital space as expert as this.”

Centr pricing ranges from $120 a year to monthly plans at $20; Hemsworth and Pataky have also added curated playlists for members at Apple Music.