Chris Isham Stepping Down As CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

CBS says that network executive vp Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will become acting bureau chief as of July 6.

Chris Isham, who has been the Washington D.C. bureau chief for CBS News since July 2007, will step down from that role to become executive producer of the network's 2020 election coverage, according to a memo sent by CBS News president Susan Zirinsky to staff Wednesday. After the election "Chris will be moving on to write his next chapter," Zirinsky writes.

CBS says that network executive vp Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will become acting bureau chief as of July 6, and will help lead the search for Isham's successor, alongside Zirinsky and Kim Godwin.

"Ingrid will be reaching out to many of you for your input as we take this opportunity to evolve our organization," Zirinsky writes. "She wants to hear from you."

CBS News also announced that Lorna Jones will be promoted from her role as managing editor to deputy bureau chief for the Washington bureau, and what current deputy bureau chief Ward Sloane will take on a new role to be announced soon.

Read Zirinsky's memo below.

Today we are announcing a number of changes to the Washington Bureau. Chris Isham is stepping down as Bureau Chief to take on the role of Executive Producer of Political Coverage through the election. Post-election, Chris will be moving on to write his next chapter.

We thank him for his commitment to quality journalism and his 13 years as the Washington Bureau Chief.

We will begin a transition process immediately that gives us the time to maintain our competitiveness at a most challenging time.

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will be the Acting Washington Bureau Chief running day-to-day operations and she will be leading the search for our next Washington Bureau Chief along with Kim Godwin, me and support from HR.

Ward Sloane, who has spent almost his entire adult life working at the CBS News Washington Bureau, will be moving into a new role which we will be announcing soon.

I am very pleased today to announce that Lorna Jones will be promoted from her role as Managing Editor to Deputy Bureau Chief for the Washington Bureau. Lorna has been in the Washington Bureau since 2015. She began working at CBS News at 48 Hours in 2001. She has a strong editorial and operational background having been the Weekend News manager for the National desk prior to moving to Washington.

Ingrid and Lorna will assume their new roles officially on July 6th.

I want to acknowledge that the productivity and performance of the Washington Bureau has been outstanding - highly competitive and exceptional, meeting the challenges of these chaotic times. CBS has been out front covering Covid-19 and the watershed events in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd, as the country confronts the systemic and historic racism and the abusive policing in America. I am truly proud of this bureau’s journalism.

Ingrid will be reaching out to many of you for your input as we take this opportunity to evolve our organization. She wants to hear from you.

There is much more to do. And I look forward to a seamless transition -- all of us working together - to take this bureau to new heights.

Zirinsky