Chris Noth Welcomes Second Son With Tara Wilson

The 65-year-old 'Sex and the City' actor has a newborn son, Keats, who joins 12-year-old son Orion.

Chris Noth has welcomed baby number two.

His wife Tara Wilson, 37, has given birth to their second son, named Keats, who joins 12-year-old Orion as part of the family.

Noth, 65, posted the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "Down from the heavens comes our second son - Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'" he said, quoting the poet of the same name.

His Sex and the City co-stars wished him the best. Kristin Davis wrote, "Oh my goodness ! He is so perfect and beautiful ! Congratulations to you all." Sarah Jessica Parker commented, "No way!!!!!!!! Wow!!!! How thrilling. Hoping mother and Keats all well and sending every single ounce of love. To the whole gorgeous family!"

Noth and Wilson married in 2012 after reportedly meeting at Noth's New York bar, Cutting Room, where Wilson worked. He announced the pregnancy online in September, writing, "I better get my ass in shape."

The actor is slated to appear in the upcoming films Brooklyn All American and Someday Sometime. In 2018, it was revealed that an early Sex and the City 3 script had planned to kill off his Mr. Big character, but the third film was scrapped the year prior over failed negotiations with actress Kim Cattrall.