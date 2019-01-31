Chris O'Dowd to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

The Irish actor's latest project, 'State of the Union,' just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Busy Irish actor Chris O'Dowd is joining Glenn Close and Aidan Gillen as honorees at the 14th annual Oscar Wilde Awards, it was announced Thursday.

J.J. Abrams hosts the Feb. 21 bash at his Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica.

The event celebrates the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music. Melissa McCarthy will present the award to Close, and the Irish band Vinci is set to perform.

O'Dowd, 39, now stars opposite Ray Romano on the Epix series Get Shorty. His latest project, State of the Union, in which he plays opposite Rosamund Pike in a collection of 10 episodes of about 10 minutes apiece, will run on SundanceTV this year after premiering this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Born in Boyle, County Roscommon, Ireland, O'Dowd also can be heard these days as the voice of the animated Shamus the Coachman in Mary Poppins Returns. His other recent big-screen work includes performances in Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game (2017), Jesse Peretz's Juliet, Naked (2018) and the Abrams-produced The Cloverfield Paradox (2018).

In 2014, the Bridesmaids actor received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Lennie in a revival of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men.

"Chris' well-deserved reputation as a great comedic actor belies his versatility, evident across a range of roles in television, theater and film," Trina Vargo, founder and president of event founder the US-Ireland Alliance, said in a statement.

The US-Ireland Alliance also is known for its George J. Mitchell Scholarship program, a nationwide competition that selects 12 future American leaders to pursue graduate study in Ireland.