Chris Pine Attached to Amazon Film Pitch About Nixon Lawyer John Dean

Bob Cooper and Billy Ray are behind the pitch.

Chris Pine is attached to star in a feature film pitch about Richard Nixon lawyer John Dean.

Amazon Studios acquired the pitch and is developing the project about the former White House counsel that served as a central figure in the Watergate scandal. Dean, who served as Nixon's counsel from 1970 to 1973, is known for helping orchestrate the attempted cover-up of Watergate, but later became a witness for the prosecution.

Bob Cooper and his Landscape Entertainment banner are behind the project, along with Billy Ray and his Home Run Productions. Dean will executive produce with his manager Rick Berg.

Black List screenwriter Evan Parter will pen the feature.

Pine will next be seen in Wonder Woman sequel, 1984, and it was recently announced he will play Walter Cronkite in drama Newsflash. He is repped by CAA, John Carrabino and Gendler & Kelly.