Chris Pine Attached to Play Walter Cronkite in 'Newsflash'

Chris Pine is attached to play legendary CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite in drama Newsflash.

The movie, written by Ben Jacoby, recounts the events of Nov. 22, 1963, as television news stations raced to report the facts of President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Texas. Cronkite's producer Don Hewitt, boss Jim Aubrey and young coworker Dan Rather are also characters in the movie.

Greg Silverman will produce via his Stampede banner, along with Adam Kolbrenner.

Seth Rogen was previously attached to play Cronkite in a 2017 version of the project, which had David Gordon Green attached to direct. Green exited Newsflash to direct the Halloween movie.

