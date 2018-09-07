Chris Pine Talks Full-Frontal Scene in 'Outlaw King': "It Was Important"

"There's so much beheading in this, and yet people want to talk about my penis," the actor, who plays Robert the Bruce in the Netflix film, joked.

"I think that says something about our society, where people can get disemboweled, but it's the man's junk that is of interest," Pine continued.

As for what conditions were like on the day he shot the scene, "It was very cold, and on the side of a major highway," Pine said. "Not exactly the elements I would choose myself."

Still, the actor emphasized that the felt the scene was necessary. "I wouldn't obviously do it if I didn't feel it was important," Pine said. "Underneath the Emperor's clothes is a muling, puking little kid who was once upon a time just rolling around in the mud and a child. The idea that underneath every prime minister, and president, and ruling leader that we give power to is someone that is just an animal, and if you stripped all of that bullshit aside, they would be hunting and gathering, and fornicating and pooping" was the idea behind the moment, he added.

Pine continued along the theme: "We're just base animals. I thought it was very important to see this man who's going to have power be an animal."

Pine's costar, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, also discussed other bold choices in the movie, such as having actors rather than stunt doubles perform horse-riding and sword-fighting stunts. "It was a necessity that we all knew how to be equipped with a weapon and ride a horse professionally. These guys, that's what they did all day long. We had a couple months to look like professionals, ride one-handed, and swing a sword above our head."

Outlaw King is directed by David Mackenzie and will arrive in theaters Nov. 9.