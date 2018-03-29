Chris Pine's Carhartt Overalls Redefine Airport Style

You could also be a farmer in these clothes.

In case you haven't noticed, good old overalls, more flyover country than coastal elite, are having a fashion moment – even for Hollywood.

Case in point, handyman-hunk Chris Pine. The A Wrinkle In Time star was papped today at London's Heathrow airport wearing Carhartt’s Rugged Flex Rigby bib overalls, which ring in at $79.99. And this isn’t the first time Pine has rocked Carhartts at an airport (does he know something we don’t?); he wore a striped pair in 2016. Guess the bathrooms in first class allow for a little more maneuvering than what we're used to in coach.

A post shared by THE PFW (@pornforwomen) on Mar 29, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Going off online reviews, these overalls get glowing approval not only on appearance, but durability (natch), quality, comfort and sizing. They're also made for women ($69.99).

Carhartt, founded in 1889, knows a thing or two about functional clothing that gets the job done. The classic all-American designs nail the utilitarian aesthetic that streetwear brands cop from so often. After all, Virgil Abloh’s signature Off-White piece is modeled after a workman’s safety belt, and Kanye West’s Yeezy line features boxy T-shirts fashioned in the same cut as a work tee. Even accessories designer Anya Hindmarch jumped into the workwear game with her “Men at Work” collection.

Celebrity fans of Carhartt run the gamut: Rihanna, Zayn, Ryan Gosling and Johnny Depp have all rocked pieces from its workwear collection, which may be the season's best source of cheap chic. So get thee to work and snag yourself something functional for spring.