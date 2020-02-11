Chris Pratt, Josh Duhamel Compete in Star Golf Tournament Ahead of PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational

Alex Rodriguez, Michael Pena, Carly Chaikin and Sebastian Maniscalco also played at Riviera on teams captained by Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson.

Chris Pratt, Alex Rodriguez, Josh Duhamel and Michael Peña were among those who warmed up the historic course at Riviera on Monday in advance of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

In the second annual Celebrity Cup powered by CDW, teams of six amateurs captained by Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson faced off in a four-ball net better ball match-play event that began on Riviera's iconic 10th hole, followed by Nos. 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Team Woods featured former Yankees star Rodriguez, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and actors Pratt, Peña, Blair O'Neal and Oliver Hudson.

Team Watson sent out Duhamel, fellow actors Carly Chaikin and Andy Buckley, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, surfer Kelly Slater and former Laker and current WNBA L.A. Sparks coach Derek Fisher.

Duhamel and Slater of Team Watson defeated Fitzgerald and Hudson, 4.5-2.5; O'Neal and Pratt of Team Woods beat Chaikin and Fisher, 4.5-2.5; and Peña and Rodriguez of Team Woods topped Buckley and Maniscalco, 5-2. That gave Woods' squad a 12-9 victory.

Fitzgerald partnered with pro Kevin Streelman to win last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second time in three years. Slater finished in a tie for fifth, while Duhamel and Peña didn't make the cut.

Woods, the host of the Genesis Invitational, is in search of a record 83rd career PGA Tour victory this week, while Watson is seeking his fourth triumph at Riviera. The tournament, with a top-notch 120-player field, begins Thursday in Pacific Palisades.