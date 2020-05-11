Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks Reprise 'Lego Movie' Characters for COVID-19 PSA

The actors told kids how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprised their The Lego Movie characters to share tips on how to stay healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new PSA.

The kid-focused animated video features Emmet (Pratt) and Lucy (Banks) as they sing a song to help kids remember the best ways to avoid spreading and coming down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The clip opens with tech-savvy fighter Lucy discussing the "darkness" of COVID-19. "The world as we knew it is over," says Lucy. After calling the pandemic an "apocalypse," she adds, "Everything is not awesome."

An upbeat Emmet soon approaches Lucy. After they confirm that they are both ready for the PSA, Emmet says they will be discussing "the coronavirus novel." He continues, "I admit I didn't read the other 18 books in the series."

Lucy explains that COVID-19 is not a book, but instead "a virus we haven't seen before. And the 19 is because it was discovered in 2019."

Emmet then teaches simple lessons on how children can ensure that they will stay healthy, including washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, avoiding touching your face, keeping a safe distance from others and staying home.

Lucy reiterates that the viewers should remember "hands, elbow, face, space and home."

While Emmet tries to come up with an acronym for the rules, Lucy states that the best way to remember the lessons is through song.

"Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home," she sings to the tune of "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes." Emmet then joins in, "Don't touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose/ Hands, elbows, face and space/ Stay at home!"

Once the song ends, Emmet turns to Lucy with his arms wide open. She backs away, though he explains that he only wanted to share an air hug. Both Lucy and Emmet then open their arms to the camera, welcoming the viewers in for an air hug.

The PSA was remotely produced and animated by Pure Imagination in just a few weeks. The team of animators used their resources in Los Angeles and their Zebu Animation studio in Trivandrum, India, to create the PSA.

Watch the full PSA below.