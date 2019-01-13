Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce Engagement

The couple is tying the knot after a whirlwind romance that began last June.

After a whirlwind romance, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged to be married.

Pratt, 39, revealed that Schwarzenegger, 29, accepted his proposal on his Instagram. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!," Pratt wrote, captioning a picture of the couple kissing.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and author-journalist Maria Shriver, first got together last June.

People reports that it was Shriver who introduced the couple.

Pratt was previously married to actress Anna Faris. They announced their separation in August 2017, after almost nine years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in November last year. Pratt and Faris have one son together.