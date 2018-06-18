Chris Pratt Gives His Best Life Advice as He Receives MTV's Generation Award

Just days before the Jurassic World sequel hits theaters, Chris Pratt received the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pratt's recent film credits include the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Passengers, The Magnificent Seven, Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. He also memorably played fan-favorite Andy Dwyer on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

His Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and onscreen Parks and Recreation wife Aubrey Plaza handed him the award, but not before honoring their friend with a good roast. Plaza joked that his characers of Andy, Guardians of the Galaxy's Peter Quill and Jurassic World's Owen had a lot in common, namely that they were "dimwitted, with good intentions but not always the best ideas." In character as April, Plaza also remarked that "no one loves him as much as April does... no one."

Pratt, who received a standing ovation, gave a special shout-out to his family, friends and son Jack "who will watch this one day" upon accepting the honor. He also gave his nine tips of life advice for the next generation. "I accept the responsibility as your elder, so listen up," he told the audience.

Pratt's advice ran the gamut: "Breathe.. if you don't you'll suffocate"; "don't be a turd"; "doesn't matter what it is, earn it"; "God is real and God loves you"; how to properly "poop at work"; and "nobody is perfect."

Past recipients of the MTV Generation Award include the Fast & Furious franchise, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.