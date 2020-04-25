Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child (Report)

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor married Schwarzenegger in a private ceremony in June last year.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares a son with ex-wife Anna Faris; and the first for Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor married Schwarzenegger, who recently published her fourth book The Gift of Forgiveness, in a private ceremony in June last year. Although active on social media, the couple rarely post about their personal lives.

The two began dating in the summer of 2018, and in January 2019, Pratt confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he wrote, captioning a picture of the couple kissing.

