Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Girl

The couple announced the birth of Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in separate posts on Instagram.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are parents to a baby girl.

Each of their posts had the caption: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Pratt went on to include two Psalms from the Bible in his post: Psalm 126:3, which reads, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy," and Psalm 127:3-4, which reads, "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

The posts included a photo showing the baby's hand along with her parents' hands.

The couple were married in June 2019.

This is the first child for Schwarzenegger Pratt and the second for Pratt, who has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, an author, is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Pratt is known for his roles in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.