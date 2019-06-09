Chris Pratt Marries Katherine Schwarzenegger in Private Ceremony

The couple was joined at their wedding Saturday by family and close friends, with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star describing the special day as "intimate, moving and emotional."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially husband and wife after tying the knot Saturday in a private ceremony, the actor confirmed on his Instagram.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote Sunday in a caption of a posted photograph of the pair embracing after the ceremony.

He added, "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter in our lives. We are so thankful to our families and friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

According to People, guests in attendance included Schwarzenegger's siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina — and close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, announced their engagement on social media in January after seven months of dating. The nuptials mark the first marriage for Schwarzenegger — the daughter of actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and author-journalist Maria Shriver — and second for Pratt. The actor was previously married to Anna Faris before announcing the end of their nine-year marriage in 2017. The two share a 6-year-old son, Jack.

Following the news, Faris weighed in on the engagement on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Calling Pratt "sweet Chris," she revealed, "I knew that it was going to happen. I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other." Faris had even jokingly offered to officiate the wedding, replying to Pratt's text to her about his proposal to Schwarzenegger with, "Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister," before adding that she's "not very good at it."