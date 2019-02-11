Chris Pratt Defends Church in Response to Ellen Page Backlash

The actor posted an Instagram story in response to Ellen Page's accusation that his church is "infamously anti-LGBTQ."

After Chris Pratt spoke briefly with Stephen Colbert about his church on The Late Show, sharing that he was inspired by his pastor to complete the 21-day Daniel Fast, Ellen Page slammed the actor for being a member of a religious organization that is unsupportive of the LGBTQ community.

"But his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ so maybe address that too?" Page posted on Twitter in reference to Pratt. The tweet was widely seen and retweeted over 20,000 times.

On Monday, Pratt responded to Page — and to those who believe him to be part of an anti-LGBTQ establishment — via an Instagram story with text set over a farming scene. "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

Referencing his 2017 divorce from Anna Faris, the actor continued, "Despite what the Bible says about divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender."

He went on to explain that while his faith is important to him, no church "defines" his life. "My values define who I am. We need less hate in the world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

Pratt reportedly attends services at Zoe Church in Los Angeles with his fiancee, Katherine Schwarzenegger.