Chris Redd Launches COVID-19 Protest Relief Fund

The 'SNL' castmember seeks a goal of $250,000 to assist with testing, injuries sustained while protesting, bail relief and more.

Chris Redd has launched a COVID-19 protest relief fund to help cover medical costs for people involved in protests against the killing of George Floyd.

The fund was initiated by the Saturday Night Live castmember on GoFundMe on Tuesday, and seeks a goal of $250,000 to assist with COVID-19 testing, hospital bills and treatment, injuries sustained while protesting and bail relief and court expenses for protesters.

"As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the many Black Lives lost at the hands of injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us," the page reads.

Alongside the text, there is an image of Black women and men protesting with masks that say, "I can't breathe," a reference to Floyd, who told the Minnesota police offer that he couldn't breathe while being held down on the ground with the officer's knee pressed into his neck.

"The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts," the page continues. "This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out."

As of this writing, $100,073 has been raised toward the goal, with over 2,095 donations. "We stand with those protesting in support of the change that we need to see."

Protests have continued in multiple areas of Los Angeles, with Downtown, Beverly Hills and Hollywood hit particularly hard. Nationwide, they have occurred in hundreds of cities and towns across numerous states.

Visit the GoFundMe page for more information on the fundraiser.