Chrissy Metz Debuts Song From 'Breakthrough' Film at ACM Awards

The actress stars in Fox's upcoming faith-based family film, but she also recorded "I'm Standing With You" for the soundtrack.

Chrissy Metz took the stage at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday to perform a song from her feature film debut, Breakthrough. Though Metz has sang before on This Is Us, the live performance was a first for her.

After being introduced by Carrie Underwood, Metz sang "I'm Standing With You" from the Breakthrough soundtrack. About halfway through, she was joined by Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, and Mickey Guyton — all of whom are also featured on the album. Underwood eventually joined the song, too. The group spotlighted ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music.

Diane Warren, who wrote the track, told The Hollywood Reporter she was initially hesitant for Metz to take on the song, but quickly changed her mind after hearing the actress' voice.

“To be honest, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck — an actress who wants to sing? Yikes,” Warren said. “I met her in the studio and left while they recorded. I came back in a few hours and she blew me away. I was so shocked. She’s so soulful and has a great voice. I believe her.”

From then on, Warren insisted the song be "all Chrissy."

Metz told THR the collaboration was "an absolutely incredible experience."

The soundtrack for Breakthrough — which stars Metz, Topher Grace, Dennis Haysbert, and chronicles the real-life story of a mother turning to her faith after her son falls into an icy lake — dropped last Friday ahead of the film's April 17 release.

Watch Metz's performance below.

The ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, is airing live on CBS. The show was produced by Dick Clark productions — a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.