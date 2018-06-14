Chrissy Teigen Donates $288,000 to ACLU for Donald Trump's Birthday

"On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU," Teigen tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter on Thursday (June 14) that each member of her family donated $72,000 to the ACLU in honor of Donald Trump. The donation comes on the same day as Trump's 72nd birthday.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent," she wrote, referencing a Trump administration policy that separates children and parents at the southern border, which has led to horror stories of family members being torn away from one another.

She explained that she chose to donate to the nonprofit organization based on their work and values. "The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families. In addition to fighting for immigrants' rights, they're advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible."

The model also encouraged others to donate to the ACLU "in honor of this blessed day."

Teigen, husband John Legend and their children, Luna and Miles, signed the note that was shared on her Twitter page.