Chrissy Teigen Honored With Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby Gala

Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner were also among the stars who walked the black carpet at the annual event on Saturday night.

Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner were among the stars who walked the black carpet at the 3Labs event space in Culver City on Saturday night to celebrate at the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell and honor Chrissy Teigen with the Giving Tree Award.

Baby2Baby is an LA-based foundation dedicated to providing everything from school supplies to diapers to families living below the poverty line. This year, they were designated an American partner charity by Meghan Markle that people could contribute to in lieu of sending her gifts for her own child.

Baby2Baby co-president’s Kelly Sawyer Patricol and Norah Weinstein shared with The Hollywood Reporter why they were thrilled to partner with the Duchess.

"It really made its mark," Weinstein said. "We got donations from all over the world, so the international exposure was so exciting. I think most importantly it was such a compliment that she admires the work that Baby2Baby is doing and then she became a role model for so many other people to look at her and say 'If Meghan Markle does this I want to give back to Baby2Baby.'"

Prior to dinner, guests were treated to a cocktail hour and silent auction featuring high-end luxury items such as a trip to Chanel Paris Fashion Week and a Chanel bag, a diamond necklace designed by Jennifer Meyer and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. The auction alone raised $370,000 for the charity.

Teigen was honored with the Giving Tree Award for her support of the organization. She explained to THR how becoming a new mom made her want to support other parents who were struggling to raise their children.

"Knowing that there are people out there who are less fortunate and can’t do the everyday things that I don’t think about...to feed and clothe your baby, and to have diapers for them and food for them and the personal care time for yourself as a parent is really important and it’s not something I have to think about."

Food at the event was provided by top-tier LA restaurants with dishes including smoked pork shoulder sliders from Majordomo, assorted hand rolls and sashimi from Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa, burritos from Burritos La Palma and lobster rolls from Son of a Gun.

As for their events every year, the food menu was curated by LA restaurateurs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. "We’ve been with Baby2Baby from the start because we deeply believe in the organization’s mission and we will do anything to ensure that people come back year after year and put their money where their mouth is," Shook said.

Nicole Richie and Ali Wong led a live auction that saw major donations fly in from the audience. One anonymous donor gave $150,000, while Teigen and John Legend donated $50,000 each. Meanwhile, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant gave $50,000 and Jessica Alba and Cash Warren gave $10,000.

In total, the gala raised over $4.7 million dollars to support the organization.

Rachel Zoe serves as a founding board member of Baby2Baby. "They’re providing every child in Los Angeles with a backpack and that sounds like not a big thing, but what you don’t understand is that what the effect of not having a backpack for a child means that they don’t go to school because their stuff is in a garbage bag and they’re too ashamed to go to school," she explained.

Following the dinner and award ceremony, Paula Abdul and a team of dancers gave a spirited performance of some of her classic hits such as "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract" while attendees danced in front of the stage.

Guests were also treated to an afterparty featuring pizza from Jon and Vinny’s, tacos from Tacos 1986 and sweets provided by Milk Bar, McConnel’s Ice Cream and Craig’s.