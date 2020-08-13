Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Third Child (Report)

In a music video on Thursday for Legend's track "Wild," the couple hinted the news by revealing Teigen's small baby bump.

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple are reportedly expecting their child, according to People.

In a music video on Thursday for Legend's track "Wild" off his new album Bigger Love, the couple hinted the news when Teigen's small baby bump was revealed. Standing beside Legend on the beach by the water, the model and cookbook author placed her hands on her stomach.

Teigen and Legend married in 2013 at a small ceremony with friends and family at Lake Como in Italy. The couple share a daughter, Luna, born in 2016, and son Miles, born in 2018.

Neither Teigen nor Legend have posted about the new pregnancy via their social media accounts.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to their respective representatives for comment.

View the romantic music video for "Wild" below.