Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had a baby boy.

The 32-year-old model-author announced the news in typical style with a short message to her 10.5 million followers on Twitter. "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" she tweeted complete with baby bottle emojis.

The as yet unnamed new baby is Teigen and Legend's second child after 2-year-old daughter Luna May.