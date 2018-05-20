Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Son Miles Theodore Stephens
Teigen shared a photo of the newborn on her Instagram Sunday.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child over the weekend.
Teigen shared a picture of her newborn son, Miles Theodore Stephens, on Instagram Sunday with the caption, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"
The couple, who were married in 2013, welcomed a daughter, Luna Simone, in 2016.
See Teigen's post below.